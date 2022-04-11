Over 500 sunflower seeds were sold at market, as a competition to grow the tallest plant was relaunched.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary confirmed that over 500 sunflower seeds had been sold for a contest in aid of the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Forms to enter the competition be obtained by emailing granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or by calling 07969 690346.

The competition will close on August 1, with three winners set to be selected, with prizes on offer.

With the arrival of spring, beautiful purple crocus and brilliant yellow daffodils have sprung up around town.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary members have been responsible for planting many of these corms and bulbs over the years, with the help of some sponsorship.

The purple crocus is part of Rotary International project to eradicate Polio in the world and purple dye is used in India on children’s pinky finger to signify polio inoculation.

Sunrise Rotary will be planting again later in the year and asks for suggested planting areas and some help with the costs through sponsorship.

To get in touch, email granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.