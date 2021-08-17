Two people performed first aid on a driver following a collision involving four vehicles yesterday afternoon.

The incident, reported yesterday (Monday) at 2.08pm, took place on Princess Drive, Grantham.

A car ended up on its side near the Co-op and it was reported that firefighters were trying to release a person trapped in the vehicle.

The overturned car in Princess Drive. (50273441)

Lincolnshire Police stated that there were "no serious injuries" following the collision.

A female nurse and a 25-year-old man were reported to have rushed to the scene and performed first aid on a driver until the fire engine and police arrived.

An anonymous source said: "They were brilliant, and they deserve some applause."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "This was a collision involving four vehicles. No serious injuries."