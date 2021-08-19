A very convincing impersonator for TV personality and chef Gordon Ramsay surprised staff and customers at the Grantham Savoy cinema this afternoon (Thursday).

The lookalike, who goes by the name of Gordon Hamsey, was visiting the cinema as part of a Tango Ice Blast campaign to encourage people to vote for their favourite flavours.

Customers had to look twice as Jade Housman, assistant manager, welcomed the lookalike chef to the cinema.

Gordon Hamsey visited Grantham Savoy (50398475)

She added: "It was actually really surreal as he generally looked and sounded exactly like the real deal. We showed him around and he was so lovely and down to earth."

Throughout August you can vote for your favourite Tango ice blast flavour.

Jade added: "We’re sticking with Gordon and saying #VoteMexicanLime."

Gordon Hamsey visited Grantham Savoy (50398469)

One lucky voter will also win £1000. Cast your vote at: www.lovetangoiceblast.com/vote