Government figures show increases in Covid-19 cases in South Kesteven and Lincolnshire

There have been 62 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire this weekend, 14 of which are in the South Kesteven district.

The number of cases in South Kesteven rose from 477 on Friday to 491 on Sunday.

There have been 195 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire this month, compared to 204 for the whole of August.

Coronavirus test - Medical worker taking a throat swab for coronavirus sample from a potentially infected woman with the isolation gown or protective suits and surgical face masks. (42151452)

Prior to the weekend the government confirmed the R number – the rate of infection – had risen to above one.

Data released by the government showed it was now estimated to be between 1.0 and 1.2 – the first time since March.

New “rule of six” measures took effect today (Monday), banning groups of more than six people indoors or outdoors, with some exceptions.

Nationally, cases increased by 6,832 to 368,504 over the weekend, while deaths increased by 14 to 41,628.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed in NHS figures.

Meanwhile, the government’s own tally for the county, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county, was not available as of Monday morning.