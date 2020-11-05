The furlough scheme has been extended across the UK until early next year, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced this afternoon.

Mr Sunak said the Job Retention Scheme would continue to pay up to 80% of a person's wage, up to £2,500 a month until the end of March.

The Commons was told by the Chancellor the government would review the policy in January but that his intention was to give businesses some security through the winter months.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (32101678)

He added: "The security we are providing will protect millions of jobs."

It means anyone made redundant after September 23 can be re-hired and put back on the furlough scheme by their employer.

Mr Sunak further announced billions of pounds of other support for the economy, including more money for self-employed people.

Support through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be increased, with the third grant covering November to January calculated at 80% of average trading profits, up to a maximum of £7,500.