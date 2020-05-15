Government gives Lincolnshire £54.3 million to improve roads
Published: 17:00, 15 May 2020
Lincolnshire has received a £54.3 million boost to help maintain its roads.
The Department for Transport has announced the funding to help with road maintenance and to improve sustainable transport.
Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "With over 5,500 miles of roads across Lincolnshire, this multi-million pound government funding will provide a welcome boost for our road and transport network.
More by this authorGraham Newton