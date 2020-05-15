Home   News   Article

Government gives Lincolnshire £54.3 million to improve roads

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 15 May 2020

Lincolnshire has received a £54.3 million boost to help maintain its roads.

The Department for Transport has announced the funding to help with road maintenance and to improve sustainable transport.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "With over 5,500 miles of roads across Lincolnshire, this multi-million pound government funding will provide a welcome boost for our road and transport network.

Read more
GranthamPoliticsTransport

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE