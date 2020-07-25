Government initiatives can help the young and businesses

Column by Jaz Abeysekera, marketing manager for Grantham College

Gaining employment for a young person is now harder than ever but there are ways to prevent so many being unemployed or out of education with new Government initiatives which are beneficial to both the young person and the business.

The search for an apprenticeship is becoming bigger and bigger and, now, if a business takes on an apprentice aged 16-24, they could receive up to £3,000 in doing so. If the apprentice is aged 25 or over, the business could receive up to £2,500. Aside from the obvious benefits to the apprentice of a great starting point and learning on the job from colleagues, the employer is benefitting too. Taking on apprentices gives you and your business the opportunity to shape and influence the young people who are joining your industry. You are ensuring that your industry is ever evolving, and new young people continue to enter it.