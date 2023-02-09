The Government says it will be ‘shortly consulting’ on the police formula - which leaves Lincolnshire’s force at a disadvantage.

Policing minister Chris Philp made the comment in response to a question last week from South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes.

Lincolnshire Police is looking to cut its PCSO numbers due to a £10million funding black hole.

Home Office Minister Chris Philp. Picture: PA (43593934)

Government funding and money from the council tax are the major sources of funding for policing. The Government had promised a review of the police funding formula in 2015.

Sir John asked the minister if he would look at the funding for rural areas.

In asking for a meeting, Sir John said: “The police funding formula militates against them. He would expect me to do no less than make a robust case for Lincolnshire.”

In response Mr Philp said: “I can tell the House that we will shortly be consulting on a new police funding formula.”

Sir John has recently offered to lead a campaign for fairer funding for Lincolnshire.

This came after issues with the police budget, the funding of our drainage boards, the state of our roads and local health service.

Sir John took part in last Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Question Time when he quizzed Rishi Sunak on illegal immigration. He told this paper it was 'preposterous' to suggest he could have raised the local funding issues on this stage.

He said the Prime Minister had made the issue of small boats one of his priorities and ‘makes no apology’ for using the chance to raise this topic.

Sir John told this newspaper: “I had raised that matter at PMQs as many constituents asked me to do, just as I speak on dozens of local and national issues in Parliament each and every year.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) I pressed the Government in the House of Commons for fairer public funding for Lincolnshire.

“It is the advocacy of local and national issues that comprise an MP’s work.”