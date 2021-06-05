A GP practice was awarded a quality mark for caring for unpaid carers.

St Peter’s Hill Surgery, in Grantham, has been formally recognised for its support for those who look after others.

During a presentation on last Monday, the practice received the Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award from the Lincolnshire-based organisation Every-One.

From left: Judy McLaughlin, Dr Parkin and Julie Goy. (47664887)

Every-One works to support unpaid carers and those they care for and the Carers Quality Award is funded by Lincolnshire County Council.

Judy McLaughlin, practice care co-ordinator at St Peter’s Hill, has been working with Every-One to gain the accreditation, recognising their commitment to identifying and supporting unpaid carers.

On behalf of St Peter’s Hill, Dr Michael Parkin, a senior partner of the surgery, said: “Since 2019, Judy has had a significant impact on patients needing complex and personalised care in the community.

“We are all very proud of what she has achieved and for this award which recognises her hard work and dedication to unpaid carers. Through her hard work, we have increased our carers support services, which can help carer wellbeing and by signposting to other local support services we can then in turn ease the burden of their caring role.”

Julie Goy, quality development lead for Every-One, presented the award. She said: “There are over 85,000 unpaid carers within Lincolnshire, and it is so important they receive the support they need to undertake their role and ensure their own health and wellbeing. It has been a pleasure for the team from Every-One to work with St Peter’s Hill Surgery supporting them to achieve the quality award.”

The practice works to provide support for unpaid carers using their service as well as those working within the practice, and have shown commitment in their work. Award assessors commented on the good work undertaken.