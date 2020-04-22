Home   News   Article

'Gradual increase' in coronavirus cases at Lincolnshire care homes

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:03, 22 April 2020
 | Updated: 12:05, 22 April 2020

Public health bosses say there has been a “gradual increase” in coronavirus cases in care homes as 19 facilities in Lincolnshire are now in isolation.

Tony McGinty, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said the county had seen a steady rise but that staff were handling the cases well.

Last week, 17 homes were placed in protective isolation across the county after the council said up to 30 COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE