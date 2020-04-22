'Gradual increase' in coronavirus cases at Lincolnshire care homes

Public health bosses say there has been a “gradual increase” in coronavirus cases in care homes as 19 facilities in Lincolnshire are now in isolation.

Tony McGinty, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said the county had seen a steady rise but that staff were handling the cases well.

Last week, 17 homes were placed in protective isolation across the county after the council said up to 30 COVID-19 cases were confirmed.