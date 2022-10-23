Graffiti has been removed from the statue of Margaret Thatcher after it was vandalised again.

The Margaret Thatcher statue, which sits on St Peter's Hill, Grantham, was spray painted with the message "Tories out".

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that no arrests had been made, after the incident was reported to them just after 8am yesterday (Saturday).

The Margaret Thatcher statue was vandalised again on Saturday but the graffiti has since been cleaned off. (60164625)

South Kesteven District Council confirmed this morning that the graffiti had been removed and that CCTV evidence would be shared with the police.

An SKDC spokesperson said: "While the Council understands the strength of feeling surrounding the memorial, it strongly condemns the actions of those who seek to damage any public property, or otherwise break the law.

"The graffiti has been removed.

"The memorial is monitored by the local CCTV system and any evidence from this will be shared with the police.

"Ongoing maintenance of the memorial is dealt with in the same way as any other monument or public realm asset, which means that associated costs fall under the Council's budget allocation for the general public realm and property assets."