A new café bar is getting ready to open its doors later his month.

The Snug will be opening on May 28 in Westgate, Grantham.

Owners Kathryn Hodgson and Luke Ballantyne are putting the finishing touches to the interior and training their staff ahead of a special opening weekend.

Kathryn said: “We are so excited to unveil the Snug and hope to welcome the local community. This is the first time that we have had our own business and we want to use our expertise and love of what we do to make a special place for people to socialise and enjoy great food and drink.

“We are in the final throes of the preparations and looking forward to the opening weekend. We both felt that there was huge scope in Grantham for a venue that offered both an interior and outdoor experience and at high quality, so we are hoping that it will be well received."

The Grand Opening (56763419)

The new venue, formerly the site for Cafe Leo, will offer a welcoming, family-oriented café atmosphere by day, open from 7am serving breakfast, with snacks and drinks throughout the day until 5pm. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays will see the space transform into a lively night time venue from 6pm until 11pm, with live music set to take place twice a month and cocktails on the menu.

The cafe has a children’s play area, a garden space with bar and an outdoor pizza oven. The menu also includes sharing boards, tapas and burgers.

The Snug's team enjoying coffee and cocktail training (56763417)

Kathryn added: “The music evenings will become a regular fixture and we will also be looking at cocktail classes. We have a function room upstairs which will be available to hire and we are sure this will prove popular both to local businesses and for private events.

“Our staff have been busy training in cocktail and coffee making this week and are all looking forward to getting started and welcoming everyone.”

Luke and Kathryn get set to open the Snug (56763415)

The grand opening weekend takes place on May 28 from 7am to 11pm and on May 29 from 9am to 4pm, with live music and food sampling all day. Further details are available at https://www.facebook.com/watch/thesnuggrantham/