Grandad celebrates his 100th birthday at Grantham care home

A grandad celebrated his 100th birthday this week and revealed his longevity is down to lots of hard work and graft.

Donald Bryne, a resident at Red Court Nursing Home on St Edmunds Close, Grantham, celebrated his centenary on Monday surrounded by his family, friends, care home staff, residents and the deputy mayor of Grantham.

Donald was born in 1919 in Penrith, Cumbria, and was one of eight children.

Donald Bryne celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends. (12650159)

He later joined the Royal Marines Band Service in June 1933 when he was just 14 years old. He served with them until 1949, two years after marrying his late wife Joyce in 1947.

Donald served in the Naval Cruiser HMS Orion from 1937 until 1941, during which time the ship took part in the battle of Matapan and the evacuation of Crete in the Mediterranean theatre. He also served on board the cruiser HMS Liverpool and, from May 1942 until December 1943, in the battleship HMS Howe. During this time, the battleship was on Arctic Convoy duties, resulting in Donald receiving the Ushakov Medal from Russia in 2015 and the Arctic Star medal from the UK Ministry of Defence.

Following his service, Donald went to night school for building, quarry and road surfacing and carved out a very successful career for himself, even designing and building his own bungalow whilst living in the Cotswolds.

Donald Bryne celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends. (12650183)

The couple moved to Gloucestershire and had a son Andrew in 1955.

When Andrew, moved to Grantham in 2000 while serving in the Royal Air Force, the devoted parents wanted to be closer to their only son and grandchildren and moved to Grantham in 2004. Tragically though, Joyce sadly passed away later that year.

The grandad of three remained very independent and continued to enjoy his music, DIY and cooking. It was only when his eye sight and mobility started to deteriorate last year that he moved into the care home.

Activities coordinator Andrea McCartney decorated the day room at the care home and decked it out with balloons, photos and a buffet including 100 chocolate éclairs.

Donald was not short of visitors on his birthday.

As well as his son Andrew, who now lives in York, Donald’s nieces Gail and Linda travelled all the way from Canada to spend the day with their uncle.

The deputy mayor of Grantham, councillor Dean Ward was also there as Donald opened his telegram from the Queen. Councillor Ward said: “It was an honour to shake Donald’s hand.”