A Grantham grandad has completed a bucket list dream by completing the Loch Ness Marathon.

Tommy Napier, 61 and a member of Grantham Running Club, travelled to Inverness to take part in the gruelling 26-mile Baxters Loch Ness Marathon on Sunday, October 2.

This was his first ever marathon and he has so far raised £120 for The Cree Centre, a day centre in Aire Road, Grantham, attended by adults with learning disabilities, associated physical disabilities and complex needs.

Tommy Napier who completed the Loch Ness Marathon. (59809497)

He said: "I really enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow runners from the international field for the whole of the scenic course. The 900-mile round road trip was well worth all the effort.

"I would like to thank my wife Debs, who works at the Cree Centre, for her constant support and encouragement as well as everyone who has donated so far."

Tommy, who became a grandfather for the second time this week, only started training properly for the marathon in July with a gradual increase in mileage from his usual 12 miles a week to an average of 26 miles a week.

The Loch Ness route is considered one the most appealing marathons around as the course takes in the beautiful Highland scenery along the shores of Loch Ness, before crossing the River Ness and reaching the finish line in Inverness.

For the first 13 miles, Tommy went too fast but he carried on and was thrilled to complete the race in just under five hours with a time of 4:50:52.

Tommy is still fundraising which you can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommynapier.

All runners who competed received a t-shirt, a medal and a welcome cup of Baxters soup at the finish.