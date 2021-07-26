A pensioner with "a heart of gold" had two motorbikes stolen from his shed on Friday night.

Leadenham resident, Rob Law-Bregan, had two motorbikes stolen from his shed on North Road.

Rob, who is now retired, enjoys off-road trails biking in his spare time and had bought an off-road bike for his grandson, meaning that they could spend time together.

The motorbikes were stolen from Rob's shed. (49588302)

One of the stolen motorcycles was a 1976 classic trails bike.

Rob's son-in-law, James Law, said: "[Rob] worked all his life and is now retired.

"He had recently brought a off road bike for his grandson so they can spend some time together and that was stolen as well.

"He is absolutely devastated, as he would rather have given them to the thieves than them steal them.

"He would do anything for anyone and has the heart of gold."

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for more information.