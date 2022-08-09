A grandfather is running 10km a day for 70 straight days to raise money for a diabetes charity after his grandson was diagnosed with the disease.

Paul Durham, aged 68, is past the half-way point in a challenge which sees him run 10km a day for 70 consecutive days in aid of Diabetes UK.

The challenge will culminate with Paul completing his 11th Great North Run on September 11, 70 days from when he started out on July 4.

Paul Durham is running 10km for 70 days straight. (58542154)

Paul, who is now retired, said: "My aim was really two fold. One is to raise awareness and funds for Diabetes UK and also to prove that at 68 years old it is still possible to do activities such as running in the iconic Great North Run.

Paul's 15-year old grandson, Will, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes five years ago, and Paul said he and his family "knew nothing about the condition" and believed it was "just a matter of injecting insulin once a day. Nothing could have been further from the truth".

Today (Wednesday) was Paul's 38th run. He said that “it’s not been too bad to be honest", adding that it had got easier for him as the challenge has gone on.

Paul said: "“The hardest ones were the ones right at the beginning. I wasn’t very well anyway when I first started, nothing to do with the heat or anything, I just didn’t feel very well.

"They were really hard, but after that I’ve tried to go earlier or later on at night, but you can’t always do that. It’s easier now, than it was in the beginning."

Paul is no stranger to this type of challenge. Since picking up running around 13 years ago, he has completed challenges which have seen him run 10km a day for 40 days straight and 60 days straight on two separate occasions.

Around three years ago, after Will was diagnosed, Paul began running for Diabetes UK, and became an ambassador for them.

He said: “Because I’ve done the GNR so many times, it’s handy for them to have somebody who’s done it before, so other members of the Diabetes UK team can ask me questions online."

Paul has mostly ran solo over the last 40 days, but he has been joined by either his friends or one of his daughters for some of the 10ks, and on Monday and Thursdays, he joins up with a group called the Wyndham Park Runners.

He said: "They're not a club as such, just a group of people interested in running who meet in the park. It's not a training run or anything like that, it's just a 5k. I run 5k before, meet them and run [another 5k] with them.

"It’s just a friendly group. Anyone can turn up."

Paul has been retired for around three years, having been a delivery driver. He said that retirement makes challenges such as this easier to complete.

Over the last two years of fundraising, Paul has raised just short of £2,000, and hopes to collect £300 for this challenge, but stresses that raising awareness of the disease is just as important.

To donate or find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Durham16

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk