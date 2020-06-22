Grantham grandfather injured after falling down manhole
Published: 09:16, 22 June 2020
| Updated: 09:17, 22 June 2020
A grandfather is recovering at home after falling through a broken manhole cover.
Micheal Hatcher (Mick), 66, was visiting his daughter at Beck Gardens, Grantham, last Tuesday when he stood on the faulty cover and ended up falling down into the drain below.
Unable to pull him out herself, Mick’s wife, Linda, rang a friend who lived nearby to help and phoned for an ambulance.
