A Grantham man who ran 10km a day for 70 days for charity was rushed to hospital just hours after completing the challenge, but is now on the mend.

Paul Durham, aged 68, completed the Great North Run in just under two hours on September 11, after running 10km a day for 70 consecutive days to raise money for Diabetes UK.

However, within a few hours of completing the run, Paul began to feel unwell and was rushed to Newcastle Freeman Hospital with a heart attack caused by a blocked artery.