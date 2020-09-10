A grandmother has been able to virtually attend her grandson’s wedding without even leaving her care home.

Mary, 84, and a resident at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, Grantham, was unable to attend her grandson Tim’s wedding to fiancée Hollie in Devon, due to Covid-19.

But determined that she wouldn’t miss out, Mary’s family and carers at the care home, where Mary has lived since July, arranged for the service to be filmed.

Mary joined her grandsons wedding via Zoom. (41907860)

Mary, who is blind, dressed up for the special occasion with a fascinator to match, and was able to listen to the service live via Zoom, as a carer sat with her and explained what was happening.

Daughter Nicky Robinson, of Shropshire, was delighted that her mum could still be involved.

She said: “The wedding took place in a modern church that had all the IT equipment to record the service. We were so happy that mum could be a part of this very special day. It was fantastic.

“The team at Newton House were so helpful in making this happen.”

A spokesperson at Newton House added: “A wonderful moment was had by all ensuring Mary shared every second of a memorable day.A memory we shall all cherish forever, from getting Mary ready for the special day to the beautiful service.”