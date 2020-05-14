A grandmother has completed the London Marathon in her garden after the real event was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hesselworth, of Worcester Road, Grantham, had been in training for the marathon after securing a charity place with Parkinson’s UK in memory of her parents.

Rather than letting her months of training go to waste, the retired teacher completed hundreds of laps of her garden – clocking up more than 26 miles – over six gruelling days last month.