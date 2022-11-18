A grandmother involved in a serious crash on the A1 while driving her grandchildren is appealing for dashcam footage of the incident.

Ms Susan Davis, from Suffolk, was driving home from Gainsborough on Sunday, October 30 after visiting her daughter when she was involved in a serious crash on the A1 near Colsterworth.

She had her two grandchildren in the car at the time, but she explained that they were "okay".

The scene of a crash on the A1 near Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography (60309004)

Susan added: "Unfortunately, I came out a little worse but I am on the mend."

The carriageway was closed following the crash, which happened at around 11am, and was reopen as of 6pm that same day.

On October 30, National Highways said: "Police collision investigation works have been ongoing throughout the afternoon, and recovery and clear-up works are now taking place."

In a tweet, National Highways added that recovery work was "complex" and "there's also a large oil spillage to clear".

Susan does not have dash cam footage of the crash, but wondered if anyone driving in the area on the morning of October 30 could help her.

She said: "I know the local police are investigating but I thought maybe someone out there may know what happened as there were no speed cameras on that stretch of road."

If you can help Sue, email her at: susan_davis350@hotmail.com.