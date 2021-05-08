A Grantham woman has published her first children’s book about the adventures of two donkeys.

Ann Corner, 64, has written and published her first children’s story book, which is inspired by her love of riding seaside donkeys as a child.

The book, titled Donald and Daisy, is aimed at children of primary school age, and follows the story of two seaside donkeys, named Donald and Daisy, who spend their summers giving children rides up and down the beach at the seaside.

Ann Corner has published her first book. (46837742)

When the season is finished, they go and stay at Sunny Down Farm for the winter.

A description of the book said: “Susan and Michael live at Sunny Down Farm with their mummy and daddy, and they are always excited when the donkeys come to stay.

“One day, little Donald decided he wanted an adventure and slipped out of the gate. But, the adventure ended up being a bit scarier than he expected!”

The cover of Donald and Daisy. (46837745)

Ann’s partner paid for the book to be independently published, and she is “very happy” with how the book looks.

Ann said: “I’ve been thinking about doing it for a few years. I’ve had it in the draw the last two years thinking, should I, shouldn’t I, and I thought just do it.

“I’m very proud of it. I’ve never written a book before in my life, but I’ve got quite a lot of grandchildren and I just thought I’d like to do something for them.

“When you go to the seaside, you the kids are always on the donkeys and they love it, don’t they.”

According to Ann, her grandchildren are “big fans of their nanny”, so are naturally fans of Donald and Daisy.

To find out more or to purchase a paperback or digital copy, visit: www.amazon.com/Donald-Daisy-Ann-Corner/dp/B092X328X4