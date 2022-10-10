A grandmother born and bred in Grantham who took part in her first London Marathon said it was "one of the best days" of her life.

Elizabeth Hesselworth, 67, finally achieved her ambition to take part in The London Marathon on Sunday, October 2, raising over £3,700 for Parkinson's UK.

Prior to this, Elizabeth, who now lives in Ancaster, took part in her first race as an adult and her first ever marathon was when she completed The Virtual London Marathon in 2020, also in aid of Parkinson's UK.

Elizabeth Hesselworth at the London Marathon. (59885195)

Elizabeth said: "I found the 26.2 miles of the London Marathon 2022 great fun - in fact, it was one of the best days of my life.

"However, it was also hugely challenging. The atmosphere and support from the crowds and other runners was absolutely fantastic.

"It was brilliant, even though I was so slow, but it was also excruciatingly tough at times".

Elizabeth with Sonic the Hedgehog. (59885176)

Elizabeth described the first 10 miles as "incredibly gruelling as an ongoing thigh injury flared up early on" causing her significant pain.

Painkillers, donations of ice from local pubs en route and ice packs from St John's Ambulance finally worked and she was pain-free from about Mile 11.

Elizabeth crossing the finish line. (59885207)

Elizabeth finally crossed the official finishing line in front of Buckingham Palace about 10 minutes before it was dismantled, in a time of 8 hours, 39 minutes.

"Not bad", she added, "considering the pain I was in early on, the fact that I am no athlete and a 67½ year old OAP called 'Tortoise Lizzy!'".

Elizabeth ran with a tortoise on her back. (59885203)

Elizabeth has so far raised £3,702 for Parkinson's UK through sponsorship and donations for both events.

She continued: "Parkinson's UK is such a worthy cause and every donation helps to finally find a cure for this debilitating condition. If you haven't already made a donation and would like to do so - 50p, £1, anything will make a difference."

To donate or find out more, visit: https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraisers/elizabethhesselworth

Elizabeth on Tower Bridge. (59885179)

Elizabeth chose to support the charity back in 2019 after watching 'The Parkinson's Drug Trial' on BBC 2, which triggered "a huge emotional response" within her, as her father suffered from the disease.

As a result, her mother was his carer under increasingly difficult circumstances until he died in 1999.