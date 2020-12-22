A grandmother from Grantham has won £75,000 after taking part in a radio competition.

Anne Cummings won the early Christmas present yesterday (Monday) on the Cash Register on Lincs FM.

Anne said: "I thought it was probably a nuisance call! But because the phone rang just after 3pm, I answered because I'd entered and you just never know."

Anne Cummings, from Grantham, has won £75,000 on Lincs FM's Cash Register.(43673255)

To take part in the competition, listeners enter via text or web and when the lines close at 3pm, they have everything crossed they get the lucky call. If they do, they just have to answer within five rings.

Anne said she would like to spend some of the money on a holiday on the Norfolk coast, change her car and treat her grandchildren.

And Anne admitted that she and a friend had a deal that if either of them ever won, they'd split the money, so a lucky friend will receive £37,500.

When Anne received the call from the radio station she said she had just been to see her brother, socially distanced, so they could exchange Christmas presents.

Anne said: "I have not seen him for quite a few months so it was really nice."

Anne said she had her family bubble ready for Christmas Day. She said: "I have got my son coming round to have tea with his family because I live on my own."

Asked what she would like to be doing in 2021, she said: "I would like to go back on the Norfolk coast. I don't think I am going to go abroad. Norfolk would be nice."

Anne said it was "wonderful" to win the cash sum and that it could be a "very nice five-star" hotel she goes to next year.