A grandmother has been hosting weekly karaoke sessions to bring joy to others during lockdown.

Marlene Jackson, of Church View, Grantham, first started singing live on Facebook last April as a way to cheer up her family and friends during the first national lockdown.

But nearly 12 months on, the 58-year-old is still taking to the mic every Saturday night after what started as a way to put a smile on people’s faces quickly turned into a lifeline for many and was a source of comfort when her own son became seriously ill with Covid-19 last month.

Marlene Jackson. (45427868)

As well as friends and family in Grantham, Marlene now has fans from as far afield as London, Liverpool and Newcastle, who regularly tune in to listen to her belt out the tunes. Residents at a Grantham care home also join in each week.

Marlene, who has 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, said: “I just wanted to cheer people up in the beginning and reach out to others who may have been feeling lonely or frightened about the situation. I wanted to help people forget about what was happening elsewhere in the world, just for a few hours one night a week, and it just grew from there.”

Word soon spread and Marlene, who used to sing in clubs and pubs around Grantham, now has at least 50 people who regularly tune in to hear her sing and to chat to each other.

Marlene Jackson. (45427862)

Determined to thank them for their support, Marlene even hosted a live karaoke show on Christmas night, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, so people would not feel alone during the festive season.

She added: “It has become a source of comfort and support for many people, especially those who live on their own and have not been able to see many people over the past year.

“It’s been amazing to see how people who don’t even know each other have reached out to support one another and they know that I am always here if they need a natter. We have all become friends through this.”

The group’s support became even more poignant when Marlene’s 41-year-old son was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month and became seriously ill.

The mum-of-three added: “He was admitted to hospital on February 19 and placed in a coma. We were told by doctors that he might not make it through the night.”

Her son was later was admitted into the intensive care unit in Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, where he spent the next 22 days on a ventilator.

Marlene took two weeks off singing but soon found herself being drawn back into it.

She added: “I found that I was just watching the clock as I wasn’t able to physically be there to help him. The group were so supportive and it gave me something to take my mind off what was happening, even just for a few hours.

“After he came round, the first thing he asked is why I hadn’t been singing.”

Marlene’s son is now recovering at home after being discharged from hospital this week.

She added: “He has still got a long road of recovery ahead of him but we are so happy that he is home.”

Marlene now hopes to meet her new friends when coronavirus restrictions are hopefully eased in June.

She added: “We are planning to host a bit of a celebration barbecue the weekend after restrictions are eased so everyone can meet each other and have a natter in person. I think it will be quite an emotional day.”

To tune in to one of Marlene’s karaoke nights, search for ‘Marlene Jackson’ on Facebook. They are held every Saturday between 8pm and 11pm.