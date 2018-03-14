Grant aimed at improving house designs in South Kesteven

New housing schemes across South Kesteven and Rutland will benefit from new design advice thanks to a Government grant of £185,000 over two years.

The grant has been jointly awarded to South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) and Rutland County Council (RCC).

It will be used to produce guides for well designed new housing across the two local authority areas.

The initial focus will be to encourage good design on smaller residential schemes, helping to speed up their progress as some have been delayed by the need to improve scheme design.

Coun Mike King, SKDC cabinet member for economy and development, said: “The joint SKDC and RCC project will also complement design work underway with Grantham’s proposed Spitalgate Garden Village scheme to the south of the town.

“We are determined to build to the highest possible standard, reflect local character and get it right first time. The grant will fund a design guide for both authorities, provide a design review process, create a joint area design panel and help improve efficiency, effectiveness and capacity of planning services through a new appointment of a design specialist.”