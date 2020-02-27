A cheque for £1,000 has been handed to a Grantham secondary school which recently signed up to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham visited Priory Ruskin Academy on Tuesday to present the donation.

It will be used to provide much-needed new equipment such as tents and cooking stoves for an expedition this summer, during which 18 Year 9 students hope to achieve their bronze award.

President Glenys Robertson with students and Roger Graves, Ruth Mountstevens,Paul West, Rachel Wyles and Roger Blakeman. (30213997)

In addition to the expedition, students must commit to three sustained activities during the course of the year, including learning a new or developing an existing skill, engaging in voluntary work and regularly participating in a physical activity.

Ruth Mountstevens, who manages the scheme at the academy, said: “The group have been so enthusiastic about starting their Duke of Edinburgh and shown real commitment to the elements they have started so far but, of course, it is the expedition they are all really excited about and the generous donation from the Rotary Club of Grantham will have a huge impact on the quality of this experience.

"We are incredibly grateful."

Students are currently volunteering in a range of roles including Grantham Tennis Club’s autistic tennis session, helping elderly neighbours with shopping and gardening, Inspire+ sports leadership and working in a local charity shop where Monty, 15, says he has learned how to work a till and chat to people more confidently.

Sophie, 14, has said that she has become more involved in her local area through her voluntary work with a neighbour.

Lexie, 14, said: "I chose to do Duke of Edinburgh because I felt like I didn’t do much in my spare time so I wanted to do more and I felt that this would make my time more eventful.

"I’ve chosen to pursue art because I enjoy it but felt I never made time for it and now I do.

"For my volunteering I chose to help at a primary school because I wanted to help kids.

"I am looking forward to my trip and it is great that we will have some new equipment."

Rotary club president Glenys Robertson said: "As part of our 'Rotary in the Community' we are delighted to be helping the students at Priory Ruskin Academy, whom we have not supported before.

"We know the students will gain a lot of knowledge and skill from the scheme and we wish them good luck."

