A church which received £25,000 in Government money has been able to repair its roof after lead was stolen from the historic building last year.

St Andrew’s Church in Pickworth received a financial boost from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help fund roof repairs during the coronavirus pandemic.

St Andrew’s was awarded the grant for essential roof repair work following the theft, which will stop water seeping through the roof and damaging historic Medieval wall paintings and the nave. The grant comes at a crucial point because, if left much longer, damage to the much-loved church would have been beyond repair.

St Andrew's Church in Pickworth has a new roof. (46662507)

As well as rescuing precious heritage buildings in need, the injection of cash will protect livelihoods for some of the most vulnerable heritage specialists and contractors working in the sector.

St Andrew’s church warden Jenny Seddon said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from the Culture Recovery Fund.

“It has made a significant difference to the repair work we needed to carry out following the theft of lead so that the church can continue to play an important part in the life of our community.

Lead was stolen from the roof of St Andrew's Church in Pickworth early last year. (46721748)

“The cost of the replacement roof was impossible for us to source on our own but we were most fortunate that along with the grant from Historic England, we also received one from Lincolnshire Churches Trust, plus generous donations from private individuals.”

St Andrew’s Church has played an important role in the community since the 12th century. The Grade I-listed building has Medieval wall paintings, a rood screen and original pews. As well as monthly services, it is also used for many community celebrations and cultural events.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “These grants will help the places that have shaped our skylines for hundreds of years and that continue to define culture in our towns and cities. We’re protecting heritage and culture in every corner of the country to save jobs and ensure it’s there for future generations to enjoy.”

St Andrew's Church in Pickworth. (46721722)

Duncan Wilson, Historic England chief executive, added: “This funding is a lifeline which is kick-starting essential repairs and maintenance at many of our most precious historic sites, so they can begin to recover from the damaging effects of Covid-19.”