A grant of £90,000 has been given by Heritage England to support cultural activities on Grantham High Street.

Historic England has announced today that over 60 High Street Heritage Action Zones (HSHAZ) will receive substantial grants totalling £6 million for local arts organisations to create and deliver community-led cultural activities on their high streets over the next three years.

Historic England, the National Trust and Heritage Open Days have commissioned Sound UK to create a series of new ‘High Street Sound Walks’ available on six High Street Heritage Action Zones that will be launched as part of Heritage Open Days (September 10-19). The walks are each co-created with a local sound walk artist and the community, and will result in unique, immersive soundscapes to inspire people to look again at their high streets.

The Midlands walk in Grantham is where artist Sandra Kazlaukaite will incorporate a collage of aural histories, archives and local residents’ memories to tell a story about the histories of Grantham High Street.

It will explore how this space of socialising and cultural exchange has transformed over time, and will question what has been forgotten during the process of change.

Through conversations with local residents and historical research, the walk will aim to amplify the hidden, buried, the wonderful and the imagined - the local historical heritage that has and continues to serve as a (silent) symphony accompanying the sounds of the present.

In September it was confirmed that Grantham HSHAZ was to receive £1.25 million to restore historic properties and regenerate public realm areas.

In the Midlands, 10 high streets taking part in the Heritage Action Zone scheme will benefit from grants of up to £120,000 to fund cultural activity.

This is part of the four-year-long High Streets Heritage Action Zones’ Cultural Programme, led by Historic England, in partnership with Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The Cultural Programme aims to make high streets more attractive, engaging and vibrant places for people to live, work and spend time.

Eilis Scott, acting regional director Historic England Midlands, said: “The high street cultural programme is a step change in the way we think about bringing high streets back from the brink in the Midlands. As we start to see these important historic spaces become regenerated through building work, it is the community-led cultural work that helps people to enjoy their high street again and also have a say in what the future of their high street might be.”

Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage MP said: "High streets are often the heart of our communities and should be places we all want to engage with and enjoy. These grants will help transform high streets into thriving cultural hubs, encouraging us to embrace all the joys our town centres have to offer."

The funding builds on the success of a series of pilot cultural projects that have run since last August across the High Streets Heritage Action Zones - from creative writing workshops in Wednesbury, to a series of architectural sculptures popping up on Grantham high street. They have not only helped high streets offer cultural activity during lockdown, but also test what local people would like to see happening on their high streets.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Our high streets are invaluable community hubs that bring people together. We are excited that our £3 million of National Lottery funding will kickstart creative activities that will capture the heritage and spirit of our ever-changing high streets, as they recover from the COVID-19 crisis.”