Grant schemes for digital and rural businesses in Lincolnshire to close early due to high demand

Due to unprecedented demand for our digital and rural business grants, the county council has taken the decision to close its two most recent business grant funding schemes, early.

Applications will close at 12 noon today (March 9) for both the council's Digital Voucher and Rural Business Grant funding.

The schemes, set up by Lincolnshire County Council, received over 850 applications within the first day of them launching.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (42943924)

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of the county council, said: "We have been clear that funding here is allocated on a first come first serve basis, and the number of applications we have had already will outweigh the money we have available, so it wouldn't be fair to take any more applications.

"With more than 850 applications on the first day for these two schemes, this reinforces our belief that our county businesses need support at the moment that isn't available elsewhere."

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place, said: "We're pleased that we will be able to help a considerable number of businesses in a positive way – helping them invest in the digital infrastructure they need and supporting the economy and facilities in rural areas.

Coun Colin Davie (5086186)

"The number of applications we've had in a short space of time tells us that these grants will really make a difference to our small businesses.

"With this in mind, we will also be discussing this with government and encouraging Lincolnshire's district councils who have been allocated discretionary grants, to understand how they can best help businesses in their areas."