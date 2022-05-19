Grantham 2 Paris bike challenge supports local charities

A group will be taking on a 400 mile cycle between Grantham and Paris in 36 hours for charity.

The Grantham 2 Paris team (G2P) will be embarking on a ‘400-mile in 36 hours’ Grantham 2 Paris bike challenge raising well needed funds for a number of local charities.

On Friday July 22, a team of 24 cyclists and 10 support crew will set off from Wyndham Park, Grantham at 7.00am with the plan to arrive at the Eiffel Tower, Paris at 7.00pm the next day.

Grantham 2 Paris bike ride (56718392)

This will follow on from Sunday May 29 when another group of cyclists will be at Grantham’s Asda front entrance cycling on training bikes from 9.30am until 4.00pm with collection tins for donations.

Since 2013, the G2P Team has been undertaking a number of charity bike rides and events to raise money for The Naomi Fund.

This was set up to celebrate the life of Naomi Fardell, the daughter of Dean and Michelle, who sadly passed away having been born with congenital heart defects.

Over the years they have successfully raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, Heart Link@Glenfield Hospital, Leicester, and the Kingfisher Warm and Community team and Grantham Hospital.

Each of these places playing a special role with Naomi visiting them during her short life.

Across 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 the Naomi Bike Challenge Teams have raised a staggering amount of money, well in excess of £96,000.

This year, however, the G2P Team have decided to raise money for eight local charities: The Naomi Fardell Fund, Grantham Hospital - Kingfisher Ward, St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham Foodbank, South Lincolnshire Blind Society, Dove Cottages, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Place 2 Bee and Don’t Lose Hope.

Rob Dixon, support crew member for the G2P team, said: "Our shirts are being made as we speak and that wouldn’t be possible without the help of yet another bunch of seriously generous companies, both local and national. So, on behalf of all the G2P crew, thank you.

“I’d also like to thank each of the team for putting themselves up for this!”

To donate: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/grantham-2-paris-charity-bike-ride