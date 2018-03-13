Grantham A&E campaign on course to raise £2,000 legal fighting fund

South Kesteven District Council have refused to contribute towards legal costs in the fight to get 24-hour emergency services back at Grantham Hospital.

Coun Charmaine Morgan, chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, said: “There is not one thing on the budget that is more important that people’s lives in the community.”

SOS Grantham Hospital and Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire have campaigned since the A&E department was closed “temporarily” in August 2016. They have united in their fight to identify what legal action needs to be taken. Coun Morgan said: “We need to raise between £2,000 and £8,000 for an initial assessment with a barrister.”

But councillors raised concerns at the full council meeting earlier this month.

SKDC leader Matthew Lee said: “It is a very emotive subject but a judicial review costs more than £2,000, so we cannot agree an allocation of £1,000 for a judicial review as it just won’t give it enough.”

Coun Judy Stevens added: “This is why Grantham needs a town council. A town council would realise the immediate needs for these funds and cough up.”

But Coun Rosemary Kaberry-Brown was doubtful, adding: “One thousand pounds towards any part of a judicial enquiry is not going to go anywhere. We need to be realistic.”

Coun Morgan added: “It has been left to ordinary people on the street to fight for our services, however a number of district councillors have stepped forward with offers of support, including Ray Wootten, Linda Wootten, Ian Selby and Adam Stokes. They have pledged to use the new Members Grant Scheme when it becomes available. It enables councillors to contribute to community schemes from April 2018. As a result, the campaign should reach its initial goal of £2000.”