With Glastonbury Festival well under way in the south west of England, three performers from Grantham will take to the stage.

Post-punk duo Sleaford Mods performed at 4pm today (Friday) on the West Holts Stage as they returned to Glastonbury, with one half of the act, Jason Williamson, hailing from Grantham originally.

The Sleaford Mods have been making music since 2007 and have gained fans all over the world with their unique music style inspired by working class life.

After a 2021 full of successes, singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone will perform tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm on the John Peel Stage.

This will be the second time Holly has played Glastonbury, having performed on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury back in 2019.

In February, Holly won the Brit Awards' Rising Star prize and performed her new single 'London is Lonely'.

On Sunday, indie rock band Sea Girls will play the Other Stage from 12.15pm, with frontman Henry Camamile growing up in the Grantham area, and returned during lockdown, which helped inspire the tracks on the band's second album 'Homesick'.

After Henry met fellow band mates at school in Rutland, the band released their first single ‘Call Me Out’ in 2017, before completing their debut album ‘Open Up Your Head’, which came out in August 2020.

