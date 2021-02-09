Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship awarded prestigious Unicef award

Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship have been awarded a prestigious Silver Rights Respecting School Award by Unicef UK.

Unicef is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights. The award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school.

Silver is given to schools that make excellent progress towards embedding the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos and curriculum.

UNICEF silver award. (44328730)

Julia Kay, teacher and Unicef lead for GANF said: “We are delighted that GANF has met the standard for Unicef UK’s Rights Respecting Schools Award. We had previously been awarded bronze status in recognition of the awareness raised within our curriculum and ethos as being a ‘Rights Respecting School’.

"A Rights Respecting School is a community where children’s rights are learned, taught, practised, respected, protected and promoted.

"The next step is to continue the hard work as we look to achieveGold Rights Respecting status.”