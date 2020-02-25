Grantham adult colouring group marks anniversary

Colouring enthusiasts celebrated the third anniversary of their ‘adult mindful colouring group’ at Grantham Library this week.

The group tucked into cake while they coloured at their weekly session on Tuesday.

The sessions were launched three years ago by expert colourist Abbirose Adey, who has loved colouring since she was a child and has even written her own colouring book, ‘Colours of Unfrozen: Reflecting, Relaxing and Rejoicing’.

Lorraine Featherstone andAbbirose Adey. (29523729)

She was asked by Charlotte Harris, team leader at Grantham Library, to host a group for like-minded people who wanted to try something different.

The group soon attracted other colouring fans, who meet up weekly to share ideas and techniques, or simply just chat while they colour.

Charlotte said: “They bring lots of colour and cheer to the library.”

The classes are held every Tuesday between 10.30am and 11.30am. Drop in or call 01522 782010.

Read more EducationGrantham