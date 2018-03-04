Grantham air cadets make the grade

The latest group of 47F (Grantham) Squadron Air Cadets have graduated.

With no less than 18 people successfully passing their basic training, this was one of the largest intakes for some time.

The reviewing officer was Wing Commander Rendall from RAF Waddington. Cadets receive training in many aspects of aviation, the history of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, first aid and even how to correctly iron their uniform.

The next intake night is on March 13 at 7pm at the Squadron HQ at Triggs Yard, off Watergate (opposite Watergate car park), and the squadron would welcome all interested young people from school years eight to 11.

A spokesman said: “We provide a huge range of activities including free flying and gliding experiences, target shooting, Duke of Edinburgh Awards, camping, first aid, leadership, aviation studies and visits to RAF stations and museums.

“The squadron also provides support to community fund-raising events and attends a number of parades and memorials throughout the year.

“We encourage parents to attend the intake evening, as it’s a good time to learn about the ethos and expectations of the air cadets as well as to ask any questions and to meet the staff. The squadron meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays with frequent weekend activities and camps.

“The Grantham 47F is a very active squadron and one of the largest in the Trent Wing, with a proud and continuous history back to the founding of the Air Training Corps in 1941.”

For further information, email the Commanding Officer at oc.47@aircadets.org