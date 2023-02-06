A cyclist has reacted to the latest news about Grantham's active travel plan, which could include a one-way system.

Roy Redman, leader of the Grantham Cycling Infrastructure Campaign, has responded to news that Lincolnshire County Council will be 'taking a pause and another look' at the Grantham active travel scheme.

LCC said that the 'active travel scheme' for Grantham town centre is still in the "very early stages"– despite being announced 18 months ago.

Roy Redman is the leader of the Grantham Cycling Infrastructure Campaign. Photo: David Martin (62183509)

Roy believes that the latest council statement on the project is "political speak for cancelled" and said that the news "came as no surprise" to him.

He said: "Whether you were for or against the High Street one-way traffic plan, the reasons behind it being shelved should concern us all.

"The government provided LCC with almost £800,000 in tranche two of the Active Travel Fund (ATF), in an effort to improve walking and cycling infrastructure which, in turn, would reduce traffic and pollution, promote a healthy lifestyle and generally make Lincolnshire towns more pleasant places to live.

High Street could have become one-way except to buses and cycles as part of the original plans. (47620562)

"While LCC are ‘on message’, use active travel phrases to great effect, and deliver in some parts of the county, Grantham always ends up as Cinderella but never goes to the ball."

An LCC spokesperson said: "The secured funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) was not directly for the Grantham project because this idea was one of a number of potential schemes in the county.

"As Active Travel has evolved, the use of the money has also been focused across other schemes around Lincolnshire."

Roy said that back in 2021 he contacted Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at LCC, to ask for safety improvements on the A607, and was told that there are "other priorities in the county".

Roy said that he received this response "despite providing clear evidence from police prosecutions for dangerous close passes of cyclists on that stretch of road".

"I only hope it isn’t going to take a death for it to be added to the priority list."

Roy continued: "I’m sure the delayed, and over budget, relief road will be trumpeted as a great improvement for Grantham.

"While it will certainly reduce traffic passing through our town, it will also conveniently whisk visitors between out of town retail parks at either end of Grantham. Any assertion that these shoppers will then visit the town, in its present state, is delusional or disingenuous."

He does have hope for Grantham, however, adding that "we do have a potentially beautiful town".

Roy used nearby Newark as an example of how an active travel dream has "become a reality".

"The town can be accessed on foot or by bicycle from all of the surrounding residential developments, he said.

"And when there, bicycles can be locked up safely in one of the many cycle pods in the town centre."

Contrasted with Grantham, Roy said that the "smattering of shared cycle paths don’t join up", which encourages "illegal and dangerous footway cycling" or driving.

He said: "Why should you be concerned about this if you don’t walk or cycle? Well, every person you see walking or on a bicycle potentially represents one less car delaying your car journey.

"The more people that can safely walk or cycle in and around Grantham will reduce congestion for those who have little choice but to drive. This includes the chaos and danger created by the school run."

An LCC spokesperson said: “The county council will need to assess the impact the opening of the relief road and the works currently being progressed for the market place will have on the traffic flows in central Grantham.

“We will then be able to determine what options there may be to enhance the walking and cycling opportunities for the town as a whole. In the meantime, we will certainly review the provision of cycle parking with South Kesteven District Council.

“Grantham is a continuing part of our county-wide reviews into sustainable travel solutions to meet the future need of the people who work and live there.”

Roy also criticised the lack of secure cycle parking in Grantham town centre.

The cycle parking stand at the old SKDC offices. Photo: David Martin (62183512)

He said: "Some of you will remember the cycle parking and shower facility at the South Kesteven District Council offices.

"This had to be removed to make way for the Savoy cinema development, but its replacement was promised.

"This would be a covered cycle store for 10 bicycles with 24 hour toilet, shower and changing facilities.

"It would be developed in the disused toilet block on Conduit Lane and work was due to be completed by October 2018. Of course, this never happened.

"And things have actually declined even further. The move by SKDC to their new, no doubt very comfortable, offices has resulted in users being locked out of the one decent covered cycle stand in the town."

SKDC cabinet member for waste service and climate change, Councillor Mark Whittington, said: “As part of the decommissioning of the former South Kesteven District Council offices at St Peter's Hill in Grantham, a review is being carried out which includes the potential relocation of the cycle shelter provision.

“This forms part of the council's ongoing commitment to sustainability, having declared a climate emergency in 2019 with cross-party support. Positive action in the past year includes reducing the council's overall CO2e emissions by 14 per cent.”

Roy has been involved with LCC to help develop the 'Grantham Transport Plan', which he describes as an "exciting and well planned scheme will breathe new life into Grantham", but admitted that government funding will be needed to realise the plans.

Roy said: "There may just be time remaining for them to turn it around and do something positive.

"If you want to support our fight to make our town a better place to live, then join our Grantham Cycling Infrastructure Campaign on Facebook. Because whether you cycle, walk or drive, this does affect you."

He has requested a full breakdown of how LCC has spent the almost £2.6 million ATF grant.

Roy is also a Cycling UK Advocate, a qualified British Cycling Ride Leader and producer of the popular ‘Ride with Roy’ YouTube channel.