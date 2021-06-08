Plans have been revealed to split Grantham and Stamford into new political constituencies under a major new electoral shake-up proposed by the Boundary Commission for England (BCE).

The BCE published its initial proposals for new constituency boundaries today (June 8) which includes new constituencies for Grantham, Rutland and Stamford, and Melton and Syston which would replace the existing Grantham and Stamford, and Rutland and Melton models.

The new Grantham constituency would incorporate Heckington, Fulbeck and Silk Willoughby within its northern boundary, while keeping Bourne. To the east, a new South Lincolnshire constituency would be formed, with Spalding at its heart.

Today's proposals for future constituencies published by the Boundary Commission for England.

Belton-in-Rutland, Braunstone and Whissendine fall inside the western boundary of a new Rutland and Stamford constituency, while Deeping Common, Langtoft Fen and Baston Fen forms its eastern boundary, and Little Ponton and Woodnook would be its most northerly villages.

The public are invited to view the map at www.bcereviews.org.uk and provide feedback on the proposed constituencies during an eight-week consultation which closes on August 2.

The 2023 Review of Parliamentary constituencies was launched in January to make the number of electors in each constituency more equal, with the number of constituencies in England set to increase from 533 to 543.

Each is required by law to contain between 69,724 and 77,062 electors.

The commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present their final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Under today's proposals, less than 10 percent of the existing 533 English constituencies would remain unchanged.

People can comment on anything, from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies, and there will be a further two rounds of consultation next year.

After all three consultation periods end, the commission will look at all the evidence received and form its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: "Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.

"But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts. Help us draw the line to make the number of electors in each Parliamentary constituency more equal.

"We want to hear the views of the public to ensure we get the new boundaries for Parliamentary constituencies right.

"We consider all feedback received during the consultation process, and it is your local knowledge that helps us to shape constituencies that best reflect your local area.”