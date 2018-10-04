Another of our famous sons has been honoured by

Grantham Civic Society.

William Stukeley was born in Holbeach in 1687 but lived for some years at the top of Castlegate, where the Alive Church stands today.

Last Thursday evening, a blue plaque was honoured to remember the man who was a leading pioneer in archaeology, noted for his studies of Stonehenge and the Avebury Circle.

Mr Stukeley was also a well-known physician, Anglican and former vicar for All Saints’ Church in Stamford.

Before the unveiling, civic society secretary Dr John Manterfield said Mr Stukeley knew Sir Isaac Newton well and wrote his biography.

Rosemary Richards, curator of the Gravity Fields festival, said this was why the unveiling was timed to coincide with the start of this year’s festival. Furthermore, an exhibition of William Stukeley’s drawings is currently taking place at Grantham Museum.

John Smith, former curator of Grantham Museum, said these drawings came from Spalding Gentleman’s Society, which originally did not know what they were. However, John said he was able to catalogue them for the society and bring them to Grantham.

Grantham historian Ruth Crook quoted Mr Stukeley praising Grantham for its “quiet country life, spent in innocent pleasures and employment, with an especially agreeable garden, the sweetness of the air and the verdure and the cheerfulness of rural scenes”.

When he left Grantham in 1730, he wrote: “I lost the pleasure of a garden and pastures for horse keeping and by degrees found out the great want of literary conversation, without which study is but trifling.”

Oxford University historian Prof Robert Iliffe performed the unveiling.