Home   News   Article

Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 11 December 2019
 | Updated: 16:32, 11 December 2019

Grantham area defendants brought before the courts recently include:

Adrian Marshall-Wheatley, 22, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham: admits having a blade in his possession, namely a Stanley knife, in Princess Drive, Grantham, on November 2. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael David Burkett, 31, of Westgate, Grantham: admits driving a Honda Civic in Guildhall Street, Grantham, on November 3 with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35mcg. He also admits committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of criminal damage. Burkett was fined £120, ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs and banned from driving for 16 months.

Read more
CourtsCrimeGrantham

More by this author

Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE