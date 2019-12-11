Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area defendants brought before the courts recently include:

Adrian Marshall-Wheatley, 22, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham: admits having a blade in his possession, namely a Stanley knife, in Princess Drive, Grantham, on November 2. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael David Burkett, 31, of Westgate, Grantham: admits driving a Honda Civic in Guildhall Street, Grantham, on November 3 with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35mcg. He also admits committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of criminal damage. Burkett was fined £120, ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs and banned from driving for 16 months.