Planning applications: Grantham and surrounding villages
Allington
S19/0076: Mr Brian Leaper - erection of concrete garage, demolish and remove shed and greenhouse at Greenacres, 88 Rowan Way
Lenton
S19/0567: Mr and Mrs John Caslin - erection of two storey side and rear extension and external render at Orchard House, Folkingham Road
South Witham
S19/0609: Mr and Mrs Mitchell - erection of single storey rear extension, following demolition of an existing conservatory at 30 Templars Way
Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth
S19/0610: National Trust - alteration of listed building (replacement of defective lintel to ground floor window) at Woolsthorpe Manor, 23 Newton Way
Grantham
S19/0615: Ms Louise Mumford - alteration of listed building (internal works only) at Westgate Hall, Westgate
Boothby Pagnell
S19/0629: Mr and Mrs P. Robinson - erection of three holiday lodges and associated access, change of use of agricultural land to ancillary garden area at land off Ponton Road
Grantham
S19/0633: Sally Europe - retention of three externally illuminated signs at Sally’s Hair and Beauty Supplies, 1 Bridge End Road
Marston
S19/0638: Mr M. Birtle - change of use of land from agriculture to contractors yard/storage at Rose Garden Place, Toll Bar Road
Grantham
S19/0639: Staffordshire Pension Fund - lawful development certificate (propsed) for sale of all retail goods from retail units 3, 4 and 5 at Dysart Retail Park, Dysart Road
Claypole
S19/0640: Mr and Mrs T. Price - erection of dwelling at Infield Farm, Doddington Lane
Hough-on-the-Hill
S19/0651: Mr and Mrs Howgill - proposed erection of a single storey extension to the front elevation of the existing barn conversion at Barakiel Barn, Grange Lane
Colsterworth
S19/0703: Mr Trevor Tye - proposed extension to existing hay and straw barn at Ashleigh, Bourne Road
Ancaster
S19/0705: Mr Terry Vangasse - two storey side extension at 12 Meadowbrook
Allington
S19/0709: Mr P. R. Van Smirren - fell seven Lawson’s cypress trees at Vine Cottage, The Green
