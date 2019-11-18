Grantham area planning applications

Fulbeck, S19/1805: Mrs Sara Smith - approval of details required by condition 3 (handrail details) of listed building consent S19/0404 at Ermine House, High Street

Grantham, S19/1888: Ms C. Martin - listed building consent for the removal of a timber store attached to the wash house, to facilitate the repair of the low slate roof of the ground floor extension along the north elevation at 60 Manthorpe Road

Grantham, S19/1974: Lincolnshire County Council - non material amendment to planning application (S19/0389) to vary internal spatial arrangement, external cladding and increase building footprint at Walton Academy, Kitty Briggs Lane

Planning applications (16697523)

Laughton, S19/1915: Mr Geoff Key - single storey side extension and front porch at Ashridge Laughton Road North

Grantham, S19/1919: Mr D. Kettle - proposed extensions to the rear elevation and alterations to a dwelling at The Shieling, Kintore Drive

Rippingale, S19/1920: Mr and Mrs B. Cooke - Erection of single storey dwelling at land at the rear of 22 High Street

Ancaster, S19/1966: Mr P. Kerry - to retain existing display walls and for the use of land for the display of stone products produced at the quarry along with limited imported products and ancillary materials (part retrospective) at the Quarry, Sleaford Road

Ancaster, S19/1927: Mrs Sue Heighton - re-covering of the south porch roof in terne coated steel at St Martin’s Church, Ermine Street

Ropsley, S19/1929: Mr R. Holland - erection of porch at Glebe Farm, Ropsley Heath, Chain Lane

Ropsley, S19/1938: Mr Andrew Brookes - change of use from C3 to C2 to provide a residential children's home for up to four children at Walnut House, Somerby Road

Grantham, S19/1941: Mrs J. Dhaliwal - two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, erection of detached double garage, replacement roof tiles over existing dwelling, replacement windows, and render facade (front and rear elevations) of existing dwelling at 197 Barrowby Road

Manthorpe, S19/1949: Mr Mark Morris - removal of lime tree to ground level in the front garden and grind the stump at The Lindens, Low Road

Barrowby, S19/1950: Mr Graham Burton - side and rear extensions; raised garden decking at Gatehouse, Allington Lane

Harlaxton, S19/1955: Mr and Mrs Wendy and Pete Railtom - remove pussy willow to ground level and grind stump as it is too close to wall and oil tank at 2 Pond Street

Grantham, S19/1964: Mr Peter Kirkbride - installation of 12 externally mounted air conditioning condenser units on four-storey tower block at King’s School, Brook Street

Billingborough, S19/1968: Mr Peter Grimmer - outline planning for two dwelling with all matters reserved at 54 High Street

Casthorpe, S19/1970: Ms Lisa Money - demolition of two semi-detached dwellings and erection of two replacement detached dwellings at 3 and 4 Brownlows Cottages, Denton Lane