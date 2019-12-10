Grantham area planning applications

Grantham, S19/1783: Trinity House Orthodontics - application for change of use of vacant shop unit (A1) to orthodontist practice at 38 Isaac Newton Shopping Centre

Ingoldsby, S19/2055: Mr Jamaal Hafiz of Clarke Telecom Limited - proposed base station installation at land south west of an unnamed road off Main Street

Caythorpe, S19/2067: Mr Tim Dudfield - erection of 1.2m high timber fence to front boundary at 9 High Street

Billingborough, S19/2070: Mr John Spreadbury - prune back two silver birches and one magnolia by approximately 1.5m and remove the lowest (southern) branch of hawthorn in front of garage at Osbourne House, 3 Low Street

Kirkby Underwood, S19/2083: Mrs B. Bradford - change of use from agriculture to equestrian and stationing of stable block and two storage containers at land off Stainfield Road

Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, S19/2089: Mr Roldano Morselli - re-pollard ash tree to previous cuts, reduce back overhanging branches to fencing on ash trees, reduce back branches of multi-stemmed ash trees to the fencing boundary at Axholme Lodge, 51 Newton Way

Harrowby, S19/2101: Mr and Mrs Daniel Chapman - proposed single storey/two storey extension to rear, single storey side extension and internal alterations at The Poplars, 45 Turnor Road

Caythorpe, S19/2107: Mrs E. Frazerdarling - erection of single dwelling at land adjacent to St Vincent's House, 47 Old Lincoln Road

