Grantham area planning applications

Hungerton, S19/1707: Isabel Burford - internal and external alterations, partial demolition of modern extension and demolition of redundant garage/outbuilding at Church Cottage, Wyville Village Road

Grantham, S19/1760: Mr Paul Jarczewski - improvements and alterations to an existing car park, installation of compost toilets, upgrades and alterations to circulatory footpath, installation of coach bay with a pedestrian link and creation of new pedestrian access point/route at Londonthorpe Wood, Five Gates Lane

Braceby, S19/1921 and S19/1922: Mr and Mrs C. Shannon - extension to the main facade of a former pair of stone cottages forming a stone porch with gable, single door with canopy and clay pantile roof at Laburnham Cottage, Village Street, plus listed building consent

Hough on the Hill, S19/1952: Mr Rob Davie - erection of detached timber garage within front garden of existing dwellinghouse at Wilderness Cottage, 3 Gelston Road

Rippingale, S19/1993: Mr and Mrs Lamb - erection of single storey and two storey extension to the existing dwelling, erection of a new detached double garage and garden outbuilding at Glebe House, Station Street

Grantham, S19/2003: Mrs Tamsin Silver - lawful development certificate (proposed) for the change of use to children's home for up to three looked-after children at 9 Harrowby Lane

Grantham, S19/2061: Mr Mark Bone - loft conversion with dormer window at 52 Dudley Road

Long Bennington, S19/2088: Mr and Mrs Daniel Richards - proposed front and side single storey extensions, internal alterations and new tarmac/block paved access drive/parking at 7 Kirtons Lane

Grantham, S19/2104: Mr David Moore - alterations to listed building in relation to residential conversion to three flats at 65 South Parade

Haconby, S19/2105: Mr and Mrs G. Issett - approval of details required by conditions 2 (site levels), 3 (archaeology), 4 (drainage), 5 and 7 (arboricultural method statement), 6 (landscaping), 8 (land grading) and 9 (materials) of S19/0994 at Northfield House, 6 Main Street

Haconby, S19/2113: Mrs Victoria Bedingfield-Millikin - replace the glass doors/windows in the garage conversion. Leave the door/window wood natural (not painted black as at present). Paint the 'barn shutters', doors and shutters on the bridle path heritage green. Paint remaining upstairs windows heritage green, all at Mills Barn, 35 Main Street

Grantham

S19/2116: Mr Graham Cook - erection of a blue plaque to commemorate Mary Ann Rawle on the front (west) elevation at Westgate Hall, Westgate

Boothby Pagnell

S19/2117: Ms Emma Dean - single storey extension containing living room, kitchen and single bedroom. Existing kitchen/living room converted to accessible WC and utility at Home Farm House, The Old Stables, Ponton Road

Sewstern

S19/2128: Mr Stuart Coleman - replacement of extension to fire damaged industrial unit at Sewstern Industrial Estate, Unit 3C, Gunby Road

Grantham

S19/2130: Mr P. Kirkbride - alterations to listed building due to building no longer being watertight with extensive water ingress causing damage to areas and taking them out of use; replace up to 50 per cent of roof timbers; to urgently rectify chimney stacks which are inadequately supported by the steels and timber purlins; roof coverings to be re-laid on new underlay and lathes; rainwater goods are replaced with cast iron in accordance with the Grade II heritage listing of the building, at King's School, Brook Street

Grantham, S19/2136: Mr Warren - works to oak tree, laterally reduce the lower south-western growth by up to 2m to address asymmetry in crown, prune to clear the house by 1.5m to prevent damage to building, laterally reduce the crown by up to 1.5m to contain size of tree at 11 Ganton Way

Caythorpe, S19/2137: Mr Finney - fell two sycamore trees due to fire damage and tag a sycamore, reduce in height by 5m due to defect in main stem at 14m at 24 Arnhem Drive

Castle Bytham, S19/2138: Mr Peter Hinton - amendment to the rear roof structure of S19/0699 at land off Station Road

Castle Bytham, S19/2139: Harris - re-pollard back to historic pollard points two poplar trees in front of The Manor House, 15 High Street

Grantham, S19/2141: Mr Max Constant - replacement of windows and doors, along with internal alterations at 79 Manthorpe Road

Castle Bytham, S19/2142: Dr Dallas Burston - reserved matters sought for appearance, landscaping and scale for 18 dwellings in plot a pursuant to S17/1134 at The Old Quarry, Station Road

Westborough, S19/2150: Chris Chattam - works to TPO tree at The Old Rectory, Town Street

Grantham, S19/2164: Mr N. Turner - plane tree, crown lift by 5m, cut back low overhanging branches on north side by 3m, trim back yew tree west side and crown by 1m, crown lift five lime trees by 4m and reduce limbs back by 2m at The Rectory, 4 Church Street

Castle Bytham, S19/2170: Mrs Doreen Chambers - fell leylandii at Autumn, 8 Water Lane

