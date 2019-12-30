Grantham area planning applications

Carlton Scroop, S19/1839: Mr Lee Byrne - installation of a ground mounted solar PV array consisting of 36 x 310w solar panels mounted in two rows of 18, one above the other, height not exceeding 4m, at Heath Barns, Heath Lane

Pointon, S19/2102: Ms C. Bracewell - erection of two storey side extension at Gosdale House, Pointon Fen

Belton, S19/2112: Mr Simon Tyldesley - listed building consent for the replacement of flooring (incorporating underfloor heating pipes), repointing and repair of chimneys, replacement of fireplace with wood burning stove, replacement of clad shed with wooden shed and repairs/alterations to building at 10 Main Street

Planning applications

Barrowby, S19/2140 and S19/2149: Mr Andrew Parker of Waterloo Housing Group - approval of reserved matters for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 49 dwellings following grant of outline permission S18/0093, plus approval of details such as drainage and tree protection

Swayfield, S19/2146: Mrs Eniko Kovacs - change of use of detached domestic garage to dog breeding business at The Barn, High Street

Castle Bytham, S19/2160: Dr Dallas Burston - outline planning application in respect of up to 136 dwellings across plots A, B and C at The Old Quarry, Station Road

Grantham, S19/2168: Mr J. Kerr - retention of six-bay carport to be utilised in connection with adjoining residential apartments (as approved under S17/1972) and retention of 1.2.m high weld mesh fence to first floor flat roofed area of main building at 40 Barrowby Road

Lenton, S19/2189: Mr and Mrs D. Millichap - single storey orangery rear extension at Inglenook Cottage, Folkingham Road

Castle Bytham, S19/2190: Mr Robin Hix - erection of building to house agricultural machinery at Potters Hill Farm, Morkery Lane

Manthorpe, S19/2198: Mr John Cormack - fell one poplar tree and two cedar trees at 5 High Road

