Grantham area planning applications

By Marie Bond
Published: 07:06, 07 January 2020

Grantham, S19/1985 and S19/1986: Carl Wilkinson - change the existing garage to a usable space, replace the 'up and over' garage door with a front door in the style of the door currently used for access to the main building and replace the existing wooden gates with a brick wall and new gate at Maltings Cottage, 2 Mill Drive, plus listed building consent

Little Humby, S19/2099: Mr and Mrs Jerabek - erection of rear first floor extension at Stone Lodge, New England Road

Long Bennington, S19/2110: TPBA Ltd - erection of two dwellings, including access and parking arrangements; extension and alterations to no. 67 and no. 69; erection of new garages, access and parking at 67 and 69 Main Road

Ancaster, S19/2167: Mr Jonathan Pope - two storey extension to rear and single storey extension to front/rear including external remodelling at 102 Ermine Street

Grantham, S19/2187: Mrs Morgan - change of use of existing unit from office and storage to personal training studio/gym at Unit 3, London Road Industrial Estate

Folkingham, S19/2201: Ms Anne Speers - demolition of bungalow and erection of three dwellings and creation of additional access at 90 West Street

Haconby, S19/2214: Mr and Mrs G. Issett - removal of existing garden structures and the erection of four dwellings with associated access provision (revision of S19/0994) at Northfield House, 6 Main Street

Long Bennington, S19/2218: Mr M. Potts - erection of boundary wall and gate at 9 Church Street

Carlton Scroop, S19/2219: Mr Michael Worth - section 73 application to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of planning approval S16/1842 (conversion of barn to dwelling) to alter fenestration and internal layout at Carlton Scroop Hall, Hough Lane

Allington, S19/2230: Mr Peter Phillips - prunus avium leylandii cypress, to fell to ground level laurus nobilis, reduce by 2-3 metres prunus avium crown reduce by 1 metre at Beech Croft, The Green

Grantham, S19/2233: Miss Olivia Hoare - installation and erection of advertisement signs, flags and hoardings at land south of Barrowby Road

Harlaxton, S19/2246: Mr Fletcher Abbott - large walnut tree to be pollarded by four metres (previous planning approval to reduce by one metre, S17/1804) at Cornridge, 10 Pond Street

Irnham, S19/2248: Mr Rowan Day - fell ash tree at 12 Corby Road

Skillington, S19/2249: Mr Ian Hendrie - works to various leylandii that have become too tall and are causing excessive shading at The Old Post Office, The Square

