Grantham area planning applications
Published: 12:56, 13 July 2020
| Updated: 12:56, 13 July 2020
Honington, S20/0952: Mr Richard Coney - erection of storage building at Honington Grange, in Frinkley Lane
Corby Glen, S20/0999: Mr Edward Morton - single storey side extension at 13 Bourne Road
Keisby, S20/1008: Mrs S. Jenkins - replacement of stables and stores at Keisby House, Lenton Road
