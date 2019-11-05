Brandon, S19/1419: Mr and Mrs Paul Miley - separate existing domestic barn conversion into two residential dwellings at Old Hall Barn, Hall Road

Grantham, S19/1633: Mrs Tamsin Silver - change the use of offices to an independent school for looked-after children, these will have EHCP, SENS and be state-funded, at Newton Business Park, Newton Chambers Offices, Isaac Newton Way, Alma Park

Billingborough, S19/1822: Mr and Mrs Chapman - prior approval for the change of use of an agricultural building to a dwellinghouse at Grange Farm, 7 Oseby Lane, Birthorpe

Planning applications (16697523)

Grantham, S19/1762: Mr Defusto - amendments to landscaping layout and corresponding boundary treatment, car parking, bin, cycle storage location updates we well as minor amendments to materials and external elevations at 85 Manthorpe Road

Grantham, S19/1795: Mrs Katie Lakins - single storey extension to side/front and erection of boundary wall at 45 Stephenson Avenue

Barrowby, S19/1796: Mr M. Argyle - erection of garage/shed at The Willows, Casthorpe Road

Stubton, S19/1800: Mrs J. Davison and Mr J. Hall - alterations to Hayloft Barn, comprising of alteration of rear facing window to form doorway in same width opening, internal alterations to form opening in existing wall and construction of new lightweight stud wall to subdivide a room at Hayloft Barn, Fenton Road

Grantham, S19/1803: Mr and Mrs Oxley - proposed single storey side and rear extension at 12 Dryden Close

Barkston, S19/1909: Mrs Alice Brown - fell black locust tree at The Granary, Hough Road

Caythorpe, S19/1913: Mr Jean Allen - reduce overhanging branches and crown raise sycamore tree to allow vehicular and overhear line clearance at 16 Old Lincoln Road

Marston, S19/1813: Mr and Mrs Robin Wright - proposed single storey front, side and rear extension at Chapel Cottage, Toll Bar Road

Harlaxton, S19/1816: Mrs Susan Archer - removal of one juniper tree at 2Church Street

Sudbrook, S19/1843: Mr Michael Moore - erection of dwelling at Plot 3, Fir Tree Lane

Long Bennington, S19/1854: Mr M. Potts - revision to application for plots at 9 Church Street

Long Bennington, S19/1861: Mr G. Harper - single storey rear extension and new porch at 17 Vicarage Lane

Frieston, S19/1867: Mr Ian Braybrook - removal of one heartwood tree at Frieston Old Hall, 36 Hough Road

Gunby, S19/1863: Mr and Mrs J. McAlpine - proposed two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and internal alterations at Brook House, Main Street

Grantham, S19/1864: Mrs Victoria Wiccham - crown reduce magnolia by around 40 per cent due to excessive shading at 4 Dudley Road

Grantham, S19/1865: Mr Tony Kelling - crown reduce a magnolia by 40 per cent due to excessive shading at 2 Dudley Road

Caythorpe, S19/1871: Mr Cain - conversion of garage and small single storey extension at front of house at 25 Millfield Crescent

Allington, S19/1873: Mr William Cragg - removal; of leylandii hedge at Lambert House, Bottom Street

Harlaxton, S19/1882: Mr Roger Scott - thin and reduce the height of a leylandii to five metres; crown lift to 2.5 metres a maple to provide clearance and 20 per cent reduction in height and lateral spread; crown liftto 2.5 metres a prunus to provide clearance and 30 per cent reduction in height and lateral spread; and removal of a hawthorn, cotoneaster and apple tree at 51 High Street

Grantham, S19/1884: Mr Paul Milligan - development of existing outbuilding at the rear of the property at 203 Bridge End Road

Grantham, S19/1887: Lincolnshire County Council - proposed toucan crossing in Harlaxton Road