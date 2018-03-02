Grantham area pubs take part in world’s biggest pub quiz

Have your say

Pubs from across the Grantham area are joining a nationwide charity event to fight prostate cancer.

The World’s Biggest Pub Quiz takes place next week, featuring more than 2000 inns nationally.

The initiative, organised by PubAid, a group of volunteers who highlight the charity work pubs undertake, is backed by CAMRA and other industry players.

This is the third year of the annual event, with this year’s quiz promising to be the biggest ever.

The quizzes start on Sunday March 4 and run until Thursday March 8.

The pubs in the Grantham area taking part include the recently-opened Old Bank in High Street, Grantham, with its Quiz night on Thursday March 8.

The Blue Pig in Grantham’s Vine Street, stages its quiz on Wednesday March 7.

The White Swan in Barrowby stages its quiz on Sunday March 4.

The White Lione in High Street, Colsterworth, stages its quiz on Sunday March 4.

The Red Lion in High Street, Caythorpe, stages its quiz night on Sunday March 4.

The Red Lion at Newton has yet to confirm a date for its event.

The Fighting Cocks at Market Place, Corby Glen, stages its quiz on Sunday night.

The New Inn at Folkingham stages its quiz on Sunday night.

However, not all quizzes are to help fight prostate cancer. Some pubs will raise funds for other charities in the coming week.

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan, said: “The quiz is a great way of recognising the fabulous work that UK pubs do for charity in raising over £100 million a year.”

James Beeby, director of fundraising at Prostate cancer UK said: “We are thrilled to partner with PubAid for the second year and have seen hundreds of pubs signed up to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.”

Pub Operators Stonegate, who own the Old Bank in Grantham, said its pubs raise £1.5M a year for charity.

Stonegate head of marketing Derek Avington said: “Every year, the pubs raise a huge amount of cash for charities, and bring people together in many ways from watching sport, to casual dining, music- and of course the traditional pub quiz.”

“The benefit of pubs can be underestimated so by uniting the entire pub industry, yet carrying on doing what we do every single day, it helps us drive home just how incredibly important pubs are in today’s society.”

“More than 50,000 quizzers in 2,000 venues raised £200,000 for 800 charities in 2017 and 2017. It is hoped that this year that impact will be doubled with 2,100 pubs signed up already in the third year of the initiative, it looks like that just might happen.”