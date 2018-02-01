Grantham author debuts first book in hometown

A local children’s book author returned to his hometown of Grantham last week as part of a tour to share and promote his first book across the UK.

Grant Koper, 27, joined aspiring writers at Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School last Thursday, to read his book, The Day Granny’s Knickers Flew Away.

The former St Mary’s Primary School pupil, who now lives in South London, has already visited schools in and around Grantham as part of his UK wide tour.

Grant said: “I was commissioned to write a play to encourage more children to engage with the theatre. The play featured lots of funny stories with The Day Granny’s Knickers Blew Away being one of the favourites and so we decided to turn it into a book.”

Since being published in 2016, the book, which tells the story of how on one particular Sunday afternoon, Granny Moon’s knickers blow off the washing line and become part of an exciting and unexpected adventure, has continued to enthral young readers.

Grant added: “There is something quite special about being able to read your own story to an audience, especially in my hometown. Authors don’t normally get to see reactions from their readers. Meeting a real live author can increase children’s interest in books and they are always full of questions afterwards. It is great to be able to see their enthusiasm.”

Grant came to live in Grantham with his family when he was eight and later attended Sir William Robertson High School in Welbourn, before going to stage school. He went on to perform in a variety of musical theatre shows, pantomines, cruise ships and on television before turning his attentions to children’s theatre.

Grant is now working on the next two books in the Granny Moon series and hopes to publish the next one by the end of this year.